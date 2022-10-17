UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Seeks 6 Months In Prison, $200,000 Fine For Steve Bannon - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The US Department of Justice has asked the court to sentence former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to six months in prison and fine him $200,000 for contempt of Congress, according to a document filed with the Federal court on Monday.

The Justice Dept said in the document that it was asking for the maximum penalty under sentencing guidelines after Bannon had "pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt" since being subpoenaed more than a year ago by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

To date, Bannon has not produced a single document or shown up to provide testimony as required. He was found guilty of two counts of contempt in July.

Bannon will be sentenced this Friday.

