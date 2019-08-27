US Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The US Department of Justice will seek the death penalty in the case of accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers for his 2018 attack that left 11 dead, a court document revealed on Monday.

"The United States of America... notifies the Court and defendant Robert Bowers that the United States believes the circumstances in Counts One through Eleven and Twenty-Three through Thirty-Three of the Superseding Indictment, Doc. No. 44, are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified," the document said.

In January, Bowers, 46, was charged in a 63-count superseding indictment including 13 violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr.

Hate Crimes Prevention Act, according to the Justice Department. Bowers pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The indictment specifically alleges that Bowers willfully caused bodily injury to the deceased and surviving victims because of their actual and perceived religion.

Eleven people were killed and seven injured in the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27. It was the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the United States.