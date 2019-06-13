UrduPoint.com
US Justice Department Seeks Private Firms Willing To Hire Former Convicts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

US Justice Department Seeks Private Firms Willing to Hire Former Convicts

A new program linking private employers directly to prison inmates seeking jobs after their release was announced by the US Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons (BOP) in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A new program linking private employers directly to prison inmates seeking jobs after their release was announced by the US Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons (BOP) in a release on Thursday.

"Through the 'Ready to Work' initiative, the BOP seeks to connect employers directly to inmates to improve reentry outcomes," the release said. "This initiative is part of the BOP's holistic approach to implementation of the First Step Act, which was enacted in December 2018 and seeks to reduce recidivism among Federal offenders."

The Ready to Work initiative aims to secure every offender reentering his or her community an opportunity to quickly secure employment, the release said.

This includes the approximately 2,200 inmates scheduled for early release due to good conduct on July 19, 2019, after changes in the First Step Act become effective.

Prior to release, many individuals will have utilized BOP occupational training programs that produce skilled workers in a variety of professional fields, including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air condition), plumbing, masonry, computers and technology, carpentry, cosmetology, medical billing and food preparation, according to the release.

