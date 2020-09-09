UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Department Seeks To Defend Trump In Defamation Suit Filed By Jean Carroll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

US Justice Department Seeks to Defend Trump in Defamation Suit Filed by Jean Carroll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Department of Justice intends to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who has accused the country's leader of sexual assault.

Carroll has accused Trump in a 2019 memoir of raping her almost 30 years ago in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store. The US leader has denied the allegation back than, slamming it false and saying he has never met the journalist. In response, Carroll brought a lawsuit against the president in November 2019, claiming that Trump lied when he publicly said he had never met her.

"Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his [presidential] office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff's claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action," the department's court papers filed on Tuesday said, as quoted by The Hill news website.

Within the context, the Justice department intends to move the suit from a state court to Federal court.

The department's move comes amid ongoing criticism that the authority is acting in the president's personal interests.

Related Topics

Trump United States November 2019 From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Afghanistan f ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

22 minutes ago

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

28 minutes ago

Texas Man Charged With Allegedly Making Islamic St ..

13 minutes ago

38 criminals held in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

S. Korea to mass-produce self-propelled mortar sys ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.