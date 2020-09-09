US Justice Department Seeks to Defend Trump in Defamation Suit Filed by Jean Carroll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Department of Justice intends to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who has accused the country's leader of sexual assault.

Carroll has accused Trump in a 2019 memoir of raping her almost 30 years ago in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store. The US leader has denied the allegation back than, slamming it false and saying he has never met the journalist. In response, Carroll brought a lawsuit against the president in November 2019, claiming that Trump lied when he publicly said he had never met her.

"Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his [presidential] office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff's claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action," the department's court papers filed on Tuesday said, as quoted by The Hill news website.

Within the context, the Justice department intends to move the suit from a state court to Federal court.

The department's move comes amid ongoing criticism that the authority is acting in the president's personal interests.