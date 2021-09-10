UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Sues Texas After State Restricts Abortions - Court Filing

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas to stop the enforcement of its recent decision to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, according to court filings published on Thursday.

"It is settled constitutional law that 'a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.

' But Texas has done just that," the Justice Department said. "The United States therefore seeks a declaratory judgment that [the abortion restriction] is invalid under the Supremacy Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment, is preempted by Federal law, and violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity. The United States also seeks an order preliminarily and permanently enjoining the State of Texas, including its officers, employees, and agents, including private parties who would bring suit under the law, from implementing or enforcing."

