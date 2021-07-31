UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Sues Texas Over State Order Restricting Movement Of Illegal Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:50 AM

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott after he refused to rescind a state executive order restricting the transportation of illegal migrants due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, court documents revealed.

"No State may obstruct the Federal Government in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities," the lawsuit said on Friday. "But on July 28, 2021, the Governor of the State of Texas issued an executive order purporting - 'effective immediately' - to restrict who may lawfully provide ground transportation in Texas to certain groups of migrants who have been detained by the Federal Government pursuant to US immigration authorities or are otherwise subject to certain Federal authorities.

"

On Wednesday, Abbott issued an order prohibiting civilians, such as contractors, from transporting illegal migrants as part of an effort to prevent migrants from spreading the novel coronavirus.

Abbott's order interferes with the federal government's ability to carry out its functions because it contains no exception for federal contractors or non-law enforcement federal personnel, the lawsuit said.

The Justice Department said Abbott's order violates US law and should be declared invalid and blocked.

On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland told Abbott the Justice Department would take legal action if the order was not rescinded, but the Texas governor rejected the warning.

