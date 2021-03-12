UrduPoint.com
US Justice Department To Charge 100 More People In Capitol Riot - Court Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:17 PM

US Justice Department to Charge 100 More People in Capitol Riot - Court Filing

More than 100 additional individuals will face federal government charges for participating in the riot that broke into the US Capitol Building on January 6, bringing the total number of those currently being prosecuted to more than 400, the Justice Department said in a court filing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) More than 100 additional individuals will face Federal government charges for participating in the riot that broke into the US Capitol Building on January 6, bringing the total number of those currently being prosecuted to more than 400, the Justice Department said in a court filing on Friday.

"Over 300 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol Attack. The investigation continues and the government expects that at least one hundred additional individuals will be charged," the Justice Department said in court filing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will probably be one of the largest in US history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence, the filing noted.

Most of the cases involve charges against individuals, but the Justice Department is also investigating "conspiratorial activity" involving "a large number of participants," the filing said.

The Justice Department in the filing asked for a 60-day continuance of the proceeding, arguing that prosecutors need more time to evaluate the massive amount of evidence in the "complex case."

Evidence in the case includes more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-cam footage, 1,600 electronic devices and more than 210,000 tips from the public, it added.

