US Justice Department to Double Civil Rights Division Enforcement Staff - AG Garland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The US Justice Department will be doubling the size of its civil rights division's enforcement staff, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

"So again, the civil rights division is going to need more lawyers. Accordingly, today I am announcing that within the next 30 days we will double the division's enforcement staff for protecting the right to vote," Garland said.

He added that the division will use provisions in the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act to protect all Americans' right to vote.

Additionally, Garland said that the DOJ's civil rights division will be scrutinizing new legislation that may inhibit voter access, and will not hesitate to act should they find any new measures to be in violation of the law.