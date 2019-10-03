US Justice Department to Fight Court Decision Allowing Drug Injection Galleries - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Trump administration will take immediate action against any attempts to open drug-injection galleries and will fight a court ruling allowing the first US facility to open, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey said in a statement.

A Federal judge ruled earlier in the day that a plan to open the nation's first medically supervised drug injection site in the city of Philadelphia does not violate federal law, the first ruling to definitively weigh in on the issue.

"The Department is disappointed in the Court's ruling and will take all available steps to pursue further judicial review," Deputy Attorney Jeffrey Rosen said on Wednesday. "Any attempt to open illicit drug injection sites in other jurisdictions while this case is pending will continue to be met with immediate action by the Department.

"

Rosen also signaled that the Trump administration plans to appeal the ruling by using the phrase "pursue further judicial review."

Supervised injection sites allow people to bring their own drugs and inject them under medical supervision, with treatment available for accidental overdoses. The sites have operated for years in Canada and Europe.

The court ruled that lawmakers who drafted a 1986 law banning so called crack houses - criminal enterprises where crack cocaine is sold and used - had not drafted the law with intent to ban drug use under medical supervision.