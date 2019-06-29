(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The US Justice Department, which is investigating Boeing 737 MAX planes after two of them crashed and killed hundreds, has demanded documents related to the production of another Boeing model, the 787 Dreamliner, at a plant in the US state of South Carolina, The Seattle Times newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

In late April, The New York Times reported that the plant was allegedly prioritizing production speed over production quality and pressuring workers into turning a blind eye on violations.

One of the sources told The Seattle Times that the Justice Department had subpoenaed documents on the Dreamliner's production in early June and that the request was made by the "same group" of investigators working on the Boeing 737 MAX probe.

The source also suggested that the fact the scope of the investigation was expanding could mean that the Justice Department was trying to determine whether the aircraft manufacturer was suffering from a systemic cultural problem.

Both the Justice Department and Boeing declined to comment on the matter to the outlet.

Two Boeing 737 MAX planes crashed within six months of each other earlier this year, killing a total of 346 passengers.

Safety concerns have prompted aviation authorities and airlines around the world to ground their Boeing 737 MAX fleets or close their airspace to this model of aircraft.