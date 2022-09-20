UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress To Allow Use Of Forfeited Russian Assets To Support Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of Forfeited Russian Assets to Support Ukraine

The US Department of Justice has asked the Congress to allow the use of forfeited Russian assets in order to support Ukraine, DOJ's Director of Task Force KleptoCapture Andrew Adams said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US Department of Justice has asked the Congress to allow the use of forfeited Russian assets in order to support Ukraine, DOJ's Director of Task Force KleptoCapture Andrew Adams said on Tuesday.

"This proposal would permit the Departments of Justice, the Treasury, and State to work together to return funds to the US government to remediate harms of Russian aggression toward Ukraine. Providing this authority requires amendments to multiple statutes governing the use of forfeited funds," Adams said during a hearing at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

The proposal will allow the United States to use forfeited funds to mitigate Ukraine's losses caused by the conflict, he added.

"Generally, existing statutory and regulatory authorities require that forfeited funds are used to compensate victims of the crimes underlying the forfeitures and for law enforcement purposes," Adams noted.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine Russia United States Congress Government Housing

Recent Stories

Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS rela ..

Member Customs assures APTMA of resolving EFS related issues

3 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrested 2,427 'criminals' this mont ..

Lahore police arrested 2,427 'criminals' this month so far

3 minutes ago
 ROCOR to Follow Testaments of Founders Under New H ..

ROCOR to Follow Testaments of Founders Under New Head - Metropolitan

3 minutes ago
 4,837 power pilferers nabbed during 2022

4,837 power pilferers nabbed during 2022

3 minutes ago
 German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

German Ambassador calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtia ..

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wedne ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.