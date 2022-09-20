US Justice Dept. Asks Congress to Allow Use of Forfeited Russian Assets to Support Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Department of Justice has asked the Congress to allow the use of forfeited Russian assets in order to support Ukraine, DOJ's Director of Task Force KleptoCapture Andrew Adams said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US Department of Justice has asked the Congress to allow the use of forfeited Russian assets in order to support Ukraine, DOJ's Director of Task Force KleptoCapture Andrew Adams said on Tuesday.

"This proposal would permit the Departments of Justice, the Treasury, and State to work together to return funds to the US government to remediate harms of Russian aggression toward Ukraine. Providing this authority requires amendments to multiple statutes governing the use of forfeited funds," Adams said during a hearing at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

The proposal will allow the United States to use forfeited funds to mitigate Ukraine's losses caused by the conflict, he added.

"Generally, existing statutory and regulatory authorities require that forfeited funds are used to compensate victims of the crimes underlying the forfeitures and for law enforcement purposes," Adams noted.