US Justice Dept. Backs Lawsuit to Halt Illinois' 'Sweeping' COVID-19 Orders - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US Department of Justice announced that it moved to support a lawsuit against the severity of restrictions imposed by Governor Jay Pritzker to counter the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Illinois.

"The Department of Justice today filed a statement of interest in an Illinois Federal court in support of a lawsuit filed by Illinois state representative Darren Bailey challenging certain actions of Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said on Friday. "The Governor of Illinois has, over the past two months, sought to rely on authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to impose sweeping limitations on nearly all aspects of life for citizens of Illinois, significantly impairing in some instances their ability to maintain their economic livelihoods.

"

The Department of Justice argued that the governor's actions are not authorized by state law, as they exceed the 30-day period allowed for the exercise of emergency powers.

The statement is part of US Attorney General William Barr's review of state and local policies "to ensure that civil liberties are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic."