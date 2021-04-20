US Justice Dept Charges 2 Italians Fiat Chrysler Executives With Emissions Fraud

The US Justice Department's Eastern District of Michigan has charged two senior executives at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy (FCA) with conspiracy to falsify results of diesel emissions controls and fuel efficiency in more than 100,000 vehicles sold on the US market

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The US Justice Department's Eastern District of Michigan has charged two senior executives at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy (FCA) with conspiracy to falsify results of diesel emissions controls and fuel efficiency in more than 100,000 vehicles sold on the US market.

"An indictment was unsealed today in the Eastern District of Michigan charging two Italian nationals, along with a previously charged co-conspirator, for their alleged role in a conspiracy to defraud U.S. regulators and customers by making false and misleading statements about the emissions controls and fuel efficiency of more than 100,000 diesel vehicles sold in the United States by FCA US LLC," the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Sergio Pasini and Gianluca Sabbioni were responsible for developing and calibrating diesel engines in certain FCA vehicles. It is alleged that they, along with their co-conspirators, calibrated the emissions control functions so that a diesel engine would produce lower nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions while being tested by a Federal agency and higher NOx emissions in real-world driving conditions, the release explained.

Each defendant is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to violate the Clean Air Act, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and six counts of violating the Clean Air Act and faces up to 37 years in prison, the release also said.