US Justice Dept Charges 8 Chinese Officials For Targeting 'Dissidents' On US Tech Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 10:55 PM

US Justice Dept Charges 8 Chinese Officials for Targeting 'Dissidents' on US Tech Platform

The United States charged eight Chinese officials for their alleged role targeting "dissidents" on a US tech company's platform, the US Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States charged eight Chinese officials for their alleged role targeting "dissidents" on a US tech company's platform, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"This amended complaint charges 10 individuals, including a former PRC-based Company-1 employee, six MPS (China's National Police Force) officers, and two officials with the CAC (Cyberspace Administration of China), with conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer means of identification.

Nine of the defendants are believed to reside in the PRC and remain at large. The tenth defendant is believed to reside in Indonesia or the PRC and also remains at large," the Justice Department said in a press release.

