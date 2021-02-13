UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Charges Man For Threatening Lawmakers, Other Officials - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A New York City resident has been charged for threatening current and former officials, including members of Congress, Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

"Rickey Johnson was arrested last night based on a criminal Complaint filed in Manhattan Federal court charging Johnson with making threatening interstate communications and threatening United States officials," the statement said.

Johnson, 47, allegedly posted public videos on Instagram expressing his desire to kill a US Senator, a member of the US House of Representatives and other current and former elected officials, the statement said, adding that he also threatened several cable news broadcasters.

"Johnson, as alleged in this federal complaint, took aim at the foundations of our shared democracy and way of life, threatening not only elected United States officials but several working journalists," New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Johnson is expected to appear before Manhattan federal court later on Friday. If found guilty, he may face up to ten years in prison.

