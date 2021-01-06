US Justice Dept. Concludes SolarWinds Hackers Accessed 3% of Mailboxes - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The US Justice Department has concluded that the hackers behind the SolarWinds breach accessed about 3 percent of mailboxes, spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After learning of the malicious activity, the OCIO [Office of the Chief Information Officer] eliminated the identified method by which the actor was accessing the O365 email environment," Raimondi said.

"At this point, the number of potentially accessed O365 mailboxes appears limited to around 3-percent and we have no indication that any classified systems were impacted."

In December, media reported that numerous US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted in a massive cyberattack after they corrupted the SolarWinds software and blamed the hack on a foreign actor and some instantly blamed Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.