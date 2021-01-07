UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Concludes SolarWinds Hackers Accessed 3% Of Mailboxes - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Justice Dept. Concludes SolarWinds Hackers Accessed 3% of Mailboxes - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US Justice Department has concluded that the hackers behind the SolarWinds breach accessed about 3 percent of mailboxes, spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After learning of the malicious activity, the OCIO [Office of the Chief Information Officer] eliminated the identified method by which the actor was accessing the O365 email environment," Raimondi said. "At this point, the number of potentially accessed O365 mailboxes appears limited to around 3-percent and we have no indication that any classified systems were impacted."

In December, media reported that numerous US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted in a massive cyberattack after they corrupted the SolarWinds software and blamed the hack on a foreign actor, while some instantly blamed Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.

On Tuesday, the Office of Director of National Intelligence, National Security Agency and the FBI said in a joint statement that the cyber attack against SolarWinds is "likely Russian in origin," adding that intelligence gathering was the main purpose of the attack.

The attack against US companies and government institutions has become one of the biggest large-scale cybersecurity incidents in the past year. The hackers reportedly got access by compromising the Texas-based SolarWinds with a malware.

President Donald Trump has suggested that China rather than Russia may be responsible for the cyberattacks, adding that the scale of the cyberattacks had been exaggerated by the media and the situation was under control.

Related Topics

Attack Russia China Trump May December FBI Media Government

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserts of amelio ..

24 minutes ago

Germany's DAX closes at record high

24 minutes ago

Biden Pledges Additional COVID-19 Relief With Demo ..

24 minutes ago

Govt to introduce uniform syllabus by start of nex ..

24 minutes ago

UN expert welcomes British court's refusal to extr ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.