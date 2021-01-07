US Justice Dept. Concludes SolarWinds Hackers Accessed 3% of Mailboxes - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The US Justice Department has concluded that the hackers behind the SolarWinds breach accessed about 3 percent of mailboxes, spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After learning of the malicious activity, the OCIO [Office of the Chief Information Officer] eliminated the identified method by which the actor was accessing the O365 email environment," Raimondi said. "At this point, the number of potentially accessed O365 mailboxes appears limited to around 3-percent and we have no indication that any classified systems were impacted."

In December, media reported that numerous US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted in a massive cyberattack after they corrupted the SolarWinds software and blamed the hack on a foreign actor, while some instantly blamed Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.

On Tuesday, the Office of Director of National Intelligence, National Security Agency and the FBI said in a joint statement that the cyber attack against SolarWinds is "likely Russian in origin," adding that intelligence gathering was the main purpose of the attack.

The attack against US companies and government institutions has become one of the biggest large-scale cybersecurity incidents in the past year. The hackers reportedly got access by compromising the Texas-based SolarWinds with a malware.

President Donald Trump has suggested that China rather than Russia may be responsible for the cyberattacks, adding that the scale of the cyberattacks had been exaggerated by the media and the situation was under control.