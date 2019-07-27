UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Confirms Man Arrested At Airport For Allegedly Trying To Join Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Justice Dept. Confirms Man Arrested at Airport for Allegedly Trying to Join Taliban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US authorities arrested a Bronx man at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he attempted to travel to join the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Justice Department said.

"As alleged, [Delowar Mohammed] Hossain planned to travel overseas and join the Taliban in order to kill American soldiers," US Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a press release on Friday.

The criminal complaint filed in Federal court said that beginning in the fall of 2018, Hossain expressed his desire to join the Taliban and fight against American forces.

"Over the months that followed, Hossain attempted to recruit a confidential source of the FBI to travel with Hossain from the United States to Pakistan, and then to cross the border into Afghanistan to join the Taliban," the release said

Hossain told the source that his purpose was to fight the American government and kill non-believers, according to the release.

Hossain planned to go to Pakistan by first flying to Thailand to conceal his ultimate goal of joining the Taliban, the release said.

He also purchased equipment such as walkie-talkies and trekking gear and weapons to prepare for the fight in Afghanistan, according to the Justice Department.

Hossain, a US citizen, was presented on Friday before Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron in federal court in the New York borough of Manhattan, and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a single count of attempting to provide material support for terrorism, according to the release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Thailand Man Manhattan New York United States Border Criminals FBI 2018 From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

2 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

2 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

3 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

3 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

3 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.