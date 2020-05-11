UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Considers Hate Crime Charges In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The US Justice Department is considering filing hate crime charges against the two men suspected of killing of African-American Ahmaud Arbery in the state of Georgia, spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement on Monday.

"The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the US Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia have been supporting and will continue fully to support and participate in the state investigation," Kupec said in the statement. "We are assessing all of the evidence to determine whether Federal hate crimes charges are appropriate."

On February 23, father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, both white, spotted Arbery jogging on a street and called the police to report a suspicions African American man who could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

Then, they followed Arbery, tackled him and shot him dead.

A newly-released video of the incident sparked racial tensions and nationwide uproar. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become a victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

Kupec said the Justice Department is also considering a request from the attorney general of the US state of Georgia to probe the handling of Arbery's case.

The Justice Department will assess all available information surrounding Arbery's case and take "appropriate action" if necessary, Kupec added.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. In a recent press conference, GBI Director Vic Reynolds declined to comment on why it took local law enforcement so long to make an arrest.

