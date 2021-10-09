UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Declines To Charge Officer Over Shooting Of Black Man In Wisconsin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:20 AM

US Justice Dept. Declines to Charge Officer Over Shooting of Black Man in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The US Justice Department said in a press release it will not pursue charges against a police officer that shot African American man Jacob Blake Jr. in the back seven times last year.

"The Justice Department announced today that it will not pursue Federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha Police Department (KPD) officer for his involvement in the Aug(ust) 23, 2020, shooting of 30-year-old Jacob Blake," the release said on Friday.

The Justice Department determined there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the KPD officer willfully violated US law, so the case is closed.

In January, prosecutors in the state of Wisconsin also declined to file charges against the police officer involved in the shooting.

In August 2021, violent protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a police officer shot Blake Jr. The protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.

The shooting fueled unrest that had already been raging nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Related Topics

Riots Police Man George Minneapolis January May August Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

4 hours ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

4 hours ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

4 hours ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.