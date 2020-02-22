US Justice Dept. Declines to Comment on Arrest of Russian Woman in Spain - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The US Justice Department declined to comment on the arrest of a Russian woman in Spain that could have possibly come at the request of the United States, spokesperson Nicole Navas told Sputnik in a statement on Friday.

"The Justice Department declines to comment," Navas said when asked whether the department could confirm that Spanish police arrested Russian Olesya Krasilova last week at the request of the United States.

Earlier on Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Krasilova, an employee of the All-Russian Center for Plants Quarantine, an agency of the country's agriculture watchdog, was detained by Spanish police on February 14, possibly as the result of a request by the United States.

The ministry said Krasilova was in Spain for a short business trip as part of a delegation. She was detained by Spanish police as she was departing from the Tenerife South Airport, the ministry added.

Krasilova is being held in a penal facility on the Tenerife island and materials related to her case have been submitted to an examining court, the ministry said. Employees of the office of Russia's consul on the Canary Islands have paid a visit to the penal facility, under instruction of the embassy, the ministry said.

The All-Russian Center for Plants Quarantine is a subsidiary of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision.