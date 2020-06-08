US Justice Dept. Declines to Comment on Detention of Russian Citizen Kaznacheev in Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The US Department of Justice declined to comment on the detention of Russian citizen Denis Kaznacheev in Germany, spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik on Monday.

Berlin Prosecutor's Office representative Martin Steltner told Sputnik earlier that Kaznacheev's detention took place within the framework of international legal assistance and the US Justice Department has information about the case.

The detention was noted on Kaznacheev's official Facebook page. He is suspected of cyber fraud and money laundering.