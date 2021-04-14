US Justice Dept. Declines to Prosecute Officer in Death of Protester During Capitol Unrest

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 protest inside the US Capitol building will not face criminal charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Officials based the decision on an examination of video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy, the Justice Department aid in a press release.

"Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution," the release said.

The investigation further determined that Babbitt was part of what the Justice Department called "a mob" that entered Capitol and she was shot after gaining access to the lobby leading to the House of Representatives chamber, the release added.