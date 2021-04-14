UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Declines To Prosecute Officer In Death Of Protester During Capitol Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Justice Dept. Declines to Prosecute Officer in Death of Protester During Capitol Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 protest inside the US Capitol building will not face criminal charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Officials based the decision on an examination of video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy, the Justice Department aid in a press release.

"Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution," the release said.

The investigation further determined that Babbitt was part of what the Justice Department called "a mob" that entered Capitol and she was shot after gaining access to the lobby leading to the House of Representatives chamber, the release added.

Related Topics

Protest Police Social Media Chamber January Criminals From

Recent Stories

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Po ..

38 minutes ago

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

38 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.