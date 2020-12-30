US Justice Dept. Denies Charging Officers in Fatal Shooting of Black Teen Tamir Rice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US Federal prosecutors decided not to bring charges against two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old African American Tamir Rice, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The Justice Department announced today that the career prosecutors reviewing the independent federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on Nov.

22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio, found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback," the release said on Tuesday.

In November 2014, Loehmann and Garmback shot and killed 12-year-old Rice, who was playing in a park with a toy gun. Rice's killing was recorded on video that was later released and caused widespread condemnation and protests throughout the United States.