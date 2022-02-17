UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto Team Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 10:25 PM

US Justice Dept. Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto Team Chief

The US Justice Department is launching a new Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit and installing the first leader of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET), Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The US Justice Department is launching a new Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit and installing the first leader of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET), Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday.

"The FBI is forming a specialized team dedicated to cryptocurrency: the Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit.

This FBI unit will combine cryptocurrency experts into one nerve center that can provide equipment, blockchain analysis, virtual asset seizure, and training to the rest of the FBI," Monaco said during remarks to the Munich Security Conference.

The virtual Currency unit will join the work of NCET, Monaco said. NCET will be led by Eun Young Choi, a seasoned prosecutor and former cybercrime coordinator for the Southern District of New York.

Related Topics

Young Munich Monaco New York Cryptocurrency FBI

Recent Stories

One COVID patient dies in Hyderabad

One COVID patient dies in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to lawyer involved i ..

Lahore High Court grants bail to lawyer involved in ransacking of copy branch

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for ensuring all revenue reco ..

Commissioner directs for ensuring all revenue recoveries in Thatta district

2 minutes ago
 Justice Dept. Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitat ..

Justice Dept. Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto Tea ..

2 minutes ago
 Counter-Terror Center Did Not Evaluate Afghan Evac ..

Counter-Terror Center Did Not Evaluate Afghan Evacuees Before They Entered US - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>