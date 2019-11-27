US Justice Dept. Moves to Block Ex-White House Lawyer Impeachment Testimony - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Justice Department asked a US Federal appeals court on Wednesday to delay enforcement of a lower court 's order that former White House Counsel Don McGahn must cooperate with the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump , CNBC reported.

A federal court ruled this week that McGahn must adhere to a US House subpoena to testify before congress in the ongoing impeachment process.

The Justice Department said the order is unprecedented and fails to adequately weigh constitutional separation of powers, the network said.

The filing, the report added, asks for a temporarily halt to the lower court ruling on an emergency basis pending a formal appeal.

The Trump administration has argued that White House staff should be immune from congressional subpoenas under a constitutional principle that separates powers of Congress and the presidency with independent courts as a referee.