UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Obliges Federal Law Enforcement To Interfere To Prevent Power Abuse

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 03:53 PM

US Justice Dept. Obliges Federal Law Enforcement to Interfere to Prevent Power Abuse

The US Justice Department has modified its use-of-force policies due to ongoing outrage at police violence and has obliged federal law enforcement to intervene if they see other officers overstepping their powers, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a relevant mem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The US Justice Department has modified its use-of-force policies due to ongoing outrage at police violence and has obliged federal law enforcement to intervene if they see other officers overstepping their powers, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a relevant memo.

According to the newspaper, the modifications set out for the first time in 18 years were presented in the memo submitted by US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday. The memo was later disseminated among heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshals Service and the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"Officers will be trained in, and must recognize and act upon, the affirmative duty to intervene to prevent or stop, as appropriate, any officer from engaging in excessive force or any other use of force that violates the Constitution, other federal laws, or Department policies on the reasonable use of force," a copy of the memo read, as quoted by the newspaper.

The changes scheduled to go into force on July 19 do not apply to state and local police, or law enforcement authorities outside the justice department, the Washington Post reported.

Starting in May 2020, a wave of protests and riots against police violence and racial injustice rippled across the United States and other parts of the world. Massive social unrest was sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd, who passed away in police custody in Minneapolis. After Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement, which stands against racially motivated violence towards black people, have intensified its activities.

Related Topics

World Riots Police Washington George Minneapolis United States May July FBI 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

Multi-species planting promotes tree growth in for ..

Multi-species planting promotes tree growth in forests

56 seconds ago
 EU Commission chief suggests using frozen Russian ..

EU Commission chief suggests using frozen Russian assets to rebuilt Ukraine

58 seconds ago
 Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against nine-y ..

Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against nine-year sentence

1 minute ago
 Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, viol ..

Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, violence and anarchy

25 minutes ago
 FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriy ..

FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

31 minutes ago
 Chinese inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine safe an ..

Chinese inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine safe and effective

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.