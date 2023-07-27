Open Menu

US Justice Dept. Opens Civil Rights Probe Into City Of Memphis, Police - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:14 PM

US Justice Dept. Opens Civil Rights Probe Into City of Memphis, Police - Statement

An investigation has been opened into the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and the city of Memphis to determine if there is a pattern of activity violating constitutional or statutory violations, the US Justice Department announced in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) An investigation has been opened into the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and the city of Memphis to determine if there is a pattern of activity violating constitutional or statutory violations, the US Justice Department announced in a release on Thursday.

"If there is reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory violations, we will issue a public report of our conclusions. We will then aim to work cooperatively with the city and the police department to reach an agreement on remedies," Assistant US Attorney Kristin Clarke said in the release.

Allegedly prompted by multiple reports of civil rights violations, the investigation will not focus on one officer or an area of the MPD but on the department as a whole, the release said.

Some of the elements under investigation include the MPD's use of force, stop-and-search tactics and potential racism against Blacks, the release added.

The investigation, which is not connected to any criminal investigations against the MPD, seeks to ascertain whether the department violates civil rights in any kind of systemic manner, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Police Memphis Criminals Agreement

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD proj ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

1 minute ago
 US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veter ..

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veterans Care, Military Constructio ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Rel ..

Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Relations With African Countries

1 minute ago
 Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

15 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

15 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

16 minutes ago
Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

21 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

21 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

21 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

14 minutes ago
 2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram ..

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

14 minutes ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World