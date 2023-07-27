US Justice Dept. Opens Civil Rights Probe Into City of Memphis, Police - Statement

An investigation has been opened into the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and the city of Memphis to determine if there is a pattern of activity violating constitutional or statutory violations, the US Justice Department announced in a release on Thursday

"If there is reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory violations, we will issue a public report of our conclusions. We will then aim to work cooperatively with the city and the police department to reach an agreement on remedies," Assistant US Attorney Kristin Clarke said in the release.

Allegedly prompted by multiple reports of civil rights violations, the investigation will not focus on one officer or an area of the MPD but on the department as a whole, the release said.

Some of the elements under investigation include the MPD's use of force, stop-and-search tactics and potential racism against Blacks, the release added.

The investigation, which is not connected to any criminal investigations against the MPD, seeks to ascertain whether the department violates civil rights in any kind of systemic manner, according to the statement.