US Justice Dept. Opens Probe Into Minneapolis Police Practices - Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:38 PM

The US Justice Department is probing Minneapolis police practices in view of the recent fatal incidents involving officers that will be separate from the investigation into George Floyd's death, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a briefing on Wednesday

On Tuesday, a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of Floyd last May.

"Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," Garland said. "The new civil investigation is separate from an independent... Federal criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd, that the Justice Department has previously announced."

On Tuesday, a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of Floyd last May.

More Stories From World

