UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Probing Alleged White House 'Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:00 AM

US Justice Dept. Probing Alleged White House 'Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The US Justice Department is investigating allegations of a bribery-for-pardon scheme in the White House, unsealed redacted court documents revealed.

The scheme allegedly involves a "substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence," according to documents unsealed by US District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday. The Names of those targeted in the investigation were redacted.

The judge granted Federal prosecutors a court order earlier this year to access digital media devices to review communications related to the alleged "Bribery-for-pardon" scheme, the court document said.

The court document alleges that there is evidence of a "secret lobbying scheme" in which two individuals acted as lobbyists to senior White House officials without complying with the registration requirement of the Lobbying Disclosure Act.

So far during the course of the probe, the Justice Department has seized over 50 digital media devices, including iphones, ipads, laptops, thumb drives along with emails indicating "additional criminal activity," according to the filing.

US presidents have traditionally handed out may pardons near the end of their term. Every major US media outlet projected Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election more than three weeks ago, although Trump has yet to concede, claiming widespread irregularities. However, the president has agreed to allow the transition process to begin while results have been officially certified in nearly every state legally contested by the Trump campaign.

Related Topics

Election Exchange White House Trump May Criminals Media Court

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

5 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

5 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

5 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

5 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

5 hours ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.