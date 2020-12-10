US Justice Dept. Probing Hunter Biden China Business Dealings - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US Justice Department's tax investigation on Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's son, is also connected to his business dealings in China, Fox news reported citing a government source.

The report said on Wednesday that the investigation was predicated partly due to suspicious foreign transactions from China and other foreign countries.

Joe Biden is currently not a subject in the grand jury investigation, the report said citing the source.

The report noted that the investigation began in 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hunter Biden released a statement disclosing that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs and that he is confident the probe will show he handled them legally.

Hunter Biden has been accused of using his father's position as vice president to make deals with the Ukraine, Chinese and other authorities and businesses. The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.