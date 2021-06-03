US Justice Dept. Probing Hunter Biden-Linked Ukrainian Firm For Illegal Lobbying - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) A US Justice Department investigation seeks to determine whether the consulting firm Blue Star Strategies illegally lobbied for Bursima, the Ukrainian energy firm with Hunter Biden on its board of directors, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The probe comes as the Justice Department ramps up its scrutiny of foreign governments' efforts to influence US politics through covert lobbying operations, the report based on four anonymous sources said.

Blue Star Strategies is a Washington lobbying and public affairs firm that also has offices in Brussels, Buenos Aires, Paris and Vienna. Its co-founders, Karen Tramontano and Sally Painter, are well-connected longtime Democrat operatives in Washington and alums of the Clinton administration, the report said.

One focus of the investigation is whether the firm failed to comply with disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires Americans to disclose lobbying and public affairs work for foreign officials and political parties, according to the report.

Politico noted that there is no indication that the younger Biden is a target of the Blue Star investigation.

Republican operatives' efforts to investigate Burisma and alleged corruption involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, provided the basis for former President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

Republican operatives were behind most of the past scrutiny of Bursima, but the emergence of Blue Star as an investigation target also threatens to expose the Democratic Party to legal jeopardy, Politico said.