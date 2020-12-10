US Justice Dept. Probing Hunter Biden's China Business Dealings - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US Justice Department's tax investigation on Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's son, is also connected to his business dealings in China, Fox news reported citing a government source.
The report said on Wednesday that the investigation was predicated partly due to suspicious foreign transactions from China and other foreign countries.