US Justice Dept. Probing Phoenix Police Over Deadly Force, Abuse Of Homeless People

US Justice Dept. Probing Phoenix Police Over Deadly Force, Abuse of Homeless People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US Justice Department is probing Phoenix police over deadly force and abuse of homeless people, the department announced on Thursday.

"This investigation will assess all types of use of force by PhxPD officers, including deadly force. The investigation will also seek to determine whether PhxPD engages in retaliatory activity against people for conduct protected by the First Amendment; whether PhxPD engages in discriminatory policing; and whether PhxPD unlawfully seizes or disposes of the belongings of individuals experiencing homelessness," the statement said.

The probe will also assess the city's systems and practices for responding to people with disabilities.

"One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination. Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with Federal civil rights laws and respects human dignity," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

