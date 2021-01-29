UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Probing SpaceX Over Hiring Discrimination Complaint - Reports

Fri 29th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether SpaceX engages in employment discrimination against non-US citizens, CNBC reported.

The report on Thursday said the Justice Department's division of Immigrant and Employee Rights received a complaint in May accusing SpaceX of discriminating against non-US citizens in its hiring.

Moreover, SpaceX failed to comply with a subpoena for document related to the company's hiring practices, the report said.

The Justice Department is asking a court to order SpaceX to comply with the subpoena within two weeks, the report added.

