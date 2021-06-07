US Justice Dept. Proposes Tougher Pistol Modification, 'Red Flag' Laws

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Justice Department proposed on Monday a two-step approach to addressing US gun violence, saying modifications of pistols into short-barreled rifles must be subject to tougher scrutiny and that states be allowed to make their own red flag laws.

"When individuals use accessories to convert pistols into short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the heightened regulations on those dangerous and easily concealable weapons," the department said in a statement.

The department also proposed that states craft extreme risk protection order laws, authorizing courts to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms.

The Gun Violence Archive reports that since January 1, there have been 244 mass shootings in the United States, as well as an additional 15,814 injuries sustained across all recorded acts of gun violence.

According to the archive, some 18,524 people have died from gun violence this year, of which 8,294 were tied to murder, defensive use or unintentional shootings.

The remainder were linked to suicides.

"The Justice Department is determined to take concrete steps to reduce the tragic toll of gun violence in our communities," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement issued Monday, two months after his pledge to President Joe Biden to find solutions for the epidemic.

Breaking down the rationale for its two-step approach, the department said the National Firearms Act imposes heightened regulations on short-barreled rifles because they are easily concealable, can cause great damage, and are more likely to be used to commit crimes.

"But companies now sell accessories that make it easy for people to convert pistols into these more dangerous weapons without going through the statute's background check and registration requirements," it said.