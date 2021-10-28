US Justice Dept. Reaches $88Mln Settlement With Families of Charleston AME Church Massacre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The US Department of Justice announced in a statement on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to settle the civil cases arising from the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church in Charleston six years ago in the amount of $88 million.

"Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle the civil cases arising out of the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina," the statement read.

In June of 2015, self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans who were attending service at the Emanuel AME church.

The Justice Department explained in the statement that the plaintiffs agreed to settle claims having alleged the FBI was negligent when it failed to prohibit the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to the shooter.

The families of those killed in the attack will receive between $6 million and $7.5 million per claimant, while the survivors will receive $5 million per claimant, the statement said.

US law requires the court to approve the settlements for several participants, the statement added.