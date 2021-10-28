UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Reaches $88Mln Settlement With Families Of Charleston AME Church Massacre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:09 PM

US Justice Dept. Reaches $88Mln Settlement With Families of Charleston AME Church Massacre

The US Department of Justice announced in a statement on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to settle the civil cases arising from the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church in Charleston six years ago in the amount of $88 million

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The US Department of Justice announced in a statement on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to settle the civil cases arising from the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church in Charleston six years ago in the amount of $88 million.

"Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle the civil cases arising out of the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina," the statement read.

In June of 2015, self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans who were attending service at the Emanuel AME church.

The Justice Department explained in the statement that the plaintiffs agreed to settle claims having alleged the FBI was negligent when it failed to prohibit the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to the shooter.

The families of those killed in the attack will receive between $6 million and $7.5 million per claimant, while the survivors will receive $5 million per claimant, the statement said.

US law requires the court to approve the settlements for several participants, the statement added.

Related Topics

Attack Sale Charleston June FBI 2015 Church From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation ‏to COP ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

1 hour ago
 India extends COVID-19 containment rules till Nove ..

India extends COVID-19 containment rules till November end

1 hour ago
 Over 70% of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit ..

Over 70% of Unvaccinated US Workers Ready to Quit If Required to Receive Shot - ..

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

1 hour ago
 LB polls by June next year: AJK PM

LB polls by June next year: AJK PM

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.