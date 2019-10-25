UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Russia Probe Origins Review Shifted To Criminal Investigation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

US Justice Dept. Russia Probe Origins Review Shifted to Criminal Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has changed the status of an inquiry into the origins of its own high-profile probe into President Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia from an administrative review to a criminal investigation, media have reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported late on Thursday that the change empowers Attorney John Durham, who led the case, to issue subpoenas for witness testimony or documents, file criminal charges and convene a grand jury.

Before being appointed to conduct the probe, Durham investigated wrongdoing by national security officials, including those from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (CIA) and the Central Intelligence Agency.

The inquiry into the origin of the Russia probe, which has been widely criticized by Trump as a "witch hunt" and hoax, was initiated by Attorney General William Barr in May.

According to the White House, Trump has authorized the US intelligence community to engage in the investigation into surveillance activities surrounding his 2016 presidential election campaign.

The probe into the alleged collusion itself was opened by FBI, which is part of the DoJ structure, in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election that took place in November 2016 and saw Trump winning against his key rival, Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

In May 2017, Trump dismissed then-FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation.

Mueller released a report on his findings last April. His probe has failed to establish evidence of the alleged collusion, which was denied by both Moscow and Trump.

