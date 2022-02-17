US Justice Dept. Says Creating International Cyber Liaison, Virtual Currency Initiative

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The US Justice Department is creating a new Cyber Operations International Liaison and launching an international virtual Currency initiative in order to bolster the government's efforts to combat the abuse of virtual currency around the world, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday.

"We are creating a new Cyber Operations International Liaison.

That person's responsibility will be to work with US prosecutors and European partners to up the tempo of international operations against top-tier cyber actors," Monaco said during remarks to the Munich Security Conference. "We are also launching an international virtual currency initiative to combat the abuse of virtual currency. This initiative will allow for more joint, international law enforcement operations, more eyes from multiple law enforcement agencies around the world to track money through the blockchain."

