US Justice Dept. Says Hunter Biden Probe Continues Despite Reaching Plea Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The US Justice Department is continuing its investigation into Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, despite reaching a plea agreement on tax charges and a separate deal to settle a firearms charge, the US Attorney for the District of Delaware's office said on Tuesday.

US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss filed charges against Biden on Tuesday for two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense, the office said in a statement. Biden agreed to plead guilty to the tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the firearms offense, the statement said.

"Hunter Biden is charged with two violations of failure to pay income tax and one violation of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited," the statement said. "The investigation is ongoing."

The tax charges carry maximum sentences of one year in prison each and the firearm charge 10 years, the statement said. Biden is not expected to face jail time under the plea agreement, although a judge will have the final say, US media reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.