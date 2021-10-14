US Justice Dept. Says Investigating Alleged Abuse at Texas Juvenile Detention Centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The US Department of Justice said on Wednesday it opened an investigation into alleged abuses at five juvenile detention centers in the state of Texas.

"The Justice Department announced today that it has opened a statewide investigation into the conditions in the five secure juvenile correctional facilities run by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department," a press release read.

The investigation will examine whether the state government of Texas protects children from physical and sexual abuse by staff and other residents at the detention centers, as well as excessive use of chemical restraints and excessive use of isolation, the release said.

The investigation will also look into whether Texas provides adequate mental health care to juveniles at the detention centers.

The release noted that the Justice Department has not reached any conclusions regarding the allegations in this investigation.