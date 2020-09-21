US Justice Dept. Says New York City, Portland, Seattle Allow 'Anarchy' - Statement

The US Department of Justice has designated New York City, Portand and Seattle as jurisdictions that allow "anarchy" in a move that will allow the federal government to restrict funding for the cities, according to a statement released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The US Department of Justice has designated New York City, Portand and Seattle as jurisdictions that allow "anarchy" in a move that will allow the Federal government to restrict funding for the cities, according to a statement released on Monday.

"The US Department of Justice today identified the following three jurisdictions that have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities: New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington," the statement said.

The list of Democrat-run cities comes in response to a memorandum issued by President Donald Trump on September 2 instructing the Justice Department to identify cities that are "permitting anarchy" so that federal funds to the jurisdictions can be restricted.