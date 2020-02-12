US Justice Dept. Seeks Lighter Prison Term for Former Trump Aide Roger Stone - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Justice Department, after being blindsided by its earlier recommendation that Roger Stone serve a prison sentence of seven-to-nine years, plans to reduce its sentence recommendation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The report, based on an unnamed senior Justice Department official characterized the decision as a stunning rebuke of career prosecutors that will likely raise questions of political interference in the case.

Stone was convicted by a jury in November of obstructing Congress and witness tampering as part of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

Stone was involved in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Prior to the Justice Department announcement, Trump issued an angry Twitter statement saying that Stone's case illustrated Justice Department bias against Republicans and claiming that high-profile Democrats are rarely prosecuted.