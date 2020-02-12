UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Seeks Lighter Prison Term For Former Trump Aide Roger Stone - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Justice Dept. Seeks Lighter Prison Term for Former Trump Aide Roger Stone - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Justice Department, after being blindsided by its earlier recommendation that Roger Stone serve a prison sentence of seven-to-nine years, plans to reduce its sentence recommendation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The report, based on an unnamed senior Justice Department official characterized the decision as a stunning rebuke of career prosecutors that will likely raise questions of political interference in the case.

Stone was convicted by a jury in November of obstructing Congress and witness tampering as part of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

Stone was involved in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Prior to the Justice Department announcement, Trump issued an angry Twitter statement saying that Stone's case illustrated Justice Department bias against Republicans and claiming that high-profile Democrats are rarely prosecuted.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Trump November Democrats Congress 2016 Post

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

2 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

2 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

2 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

2 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.