UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Sues Local Planning Board Over Limits On Orthodox Jewish Schools

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Justice Dept. Sues Local Planning Board Over Limits on Orthodox Jewish Schools

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A local planning board in the US state of New Jersey faces a lawsuit demanding an end to zoning ordinances that prohibit religious boarding schools as a backhanded way of discriminating against an Orthodox Jewish community, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Justice Department today announced that it filed a lawsuit against the township of Jackson and the township's planning board, alleging that they violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) and the Fair Housing Act (FHA) by targeting the Orthodox Jewish community through zoning ordinances restricting religious schools and barring religious boarding schools," the release said.

The complaint further alleges that the township and planning board deliberately targeted Orthodox Jews against a backdrop of extreme animus by some Jackson residents, who sought to keep members of the community from settling in Jackson.

"Using zoning laws to target Orthodox Jewish individuals for intentional discrimination and exclude them from a community is illegal and utterly incompatible with this Nation's values," Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in the release. "Let me be clear. The Department of Justice will use the full force of its authority to stop such anti-Semitic conduct and prevent its recurrence."

RLUIPA protects religious institutions from unduly burdensome or discriminatory land use regulations, according to the release.

Related Topics

Jackson Jew From Housing

Recent Stories

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

47 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.