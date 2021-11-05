UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Sues Texas Over New Bill That Tightens Rules On Voting By Mail - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Justice Dept. Sues Texas Over New Bill That Tightens Rules on Voting By Mail - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas challenging its legislation that places strict rules on voting by mail, according to the complaint.

"In this action, the United States challenges provisions of SB (Senate Bill) 1 that deny eligible voters meaningful assistance in the voting booth and require rejection of mail ballot materials for immaterial errors or omissions," the complaint said on Thursday. "These provisions violate Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act... and Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in response to the lawsuit that the new voting legislation is legal and reiterated that the law restricts illegal mail ballot voting and makes ballot harvesting a felony.

The legislation bans drive-through voting and public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, further restricts voting by mail. The measure also makes it easier to overturn an election based on fraud allegations and provides poll watchers more access where election activity takes place to ensure the integrity of the election process.

Democrats have said they believe the measure will suppress votes from Black and Hispanic voters in their districts and have compared it to racially discriminatory laws that existed during the 20th Century.

Related Topics

Election Senate Century Governor United States From

Recent Stories

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

3 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

3 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

3 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

3 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

3 hours ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.