UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. Sues To Halt Sugar Company Merger, Citing Concern Over Market Competition

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:59 PM

US Justice Dept. Sues to Halt Sugar Company Merger, Citing Concern Over Market Competition

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it is suing in a district court to block the acquisition of Imperial Sugar Company by the rival United States Sugar Corporation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it is suing in a district court to block the acquisition of Imperial Sugar Company by the rival United States Sugar Corporation.

"The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to stop United States Sugar Corporation (U.S. Sugar) from acquiring its rival, Imperial Sugar Company (Imperial Sugar). The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges that the transaction would leave an overwhelming majority of refined sugar sales across the Southeast in the hands of only two producers. As a result, American businesses and consumers would pay more for refined sugar, a significant input for many foods and beverages," the Justice Department said in a press release.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is quoted as saying in the statement that the Justice Department will not hesitate to "challenge anticompetitive mergers" that harm American consumers and businesses.

The Justice Department's complaint alleges that US Sugar and Imperial Sugar compete head-to-head in the southeastern US market, both having sugar refineries based in the region. That competition has resulted in lower prices, better-quality products and more reliable service for customers in the area, the Justice Department said.

US Sugar sells its product through the United Sugars Corporation - a marketing cooperative owned by US Sugar and three other refined sugar producers. The company currently competes only with Imperial Sugar and American Sugar Refining, better known by its "Domino" brand name, in the region.

The merger would leave only United Sugar and Domino to control the vast majority of refined sugar sales in the southeastern US, the Justice Department said. This would enhance the likelihood that the two companies coordinate with each other and refrain from competing aggressively, the Justice Department added.

Related Topics

Company United States Market From Court

Recent Stories

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

4 minutes ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

19 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review on-going voter's verificati ..

Meeting held to review on-going voter's verification process

54 seconds ago
 UN Evacuates All Eligible Dependents From Ethiopia ..

UN Evacuates All Eligible Dependents From Ethiopia Amid Worsening Security - Spo ..

56 seconds ago
 Meta Declines to Comment on January 1 Deadline to ..

Meta Declines to Comment on January 1 Deadline to Open Office in Russia

57 seconds ago
 Google, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Compla ..

Google, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia - Court

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.