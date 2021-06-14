UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. To Evaluate Policies On Obtaining Lawmaker Records - Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

The US Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, will be evaluating the department's policies on obtaining lawmakers' records, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The US Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, will be evaluating the department's policies on obtaining lawmakers' records, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Monday.

"I have instructed the Deputy Attorney General, who is already working on surfacing potentially problematic matters deserving high level review, to evaluate and strengthen the department's existing policies and procedures for obtaining records of the Legislative branch," Garland said.

The announcement comes following news of an investigation led by the DOJ under the Trump administration that involved the seizure of records from members of Congress. In an attempt to find a leak, the records of at least a dozen people tied to the House Intelligence Committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced last Friday that his office will be reviewing the Trump-era leak investigation. Garland added that he will not hesitate to "move swiftly" should it be warranted.

