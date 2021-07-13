US Justice Dept. to Investigate Breaches of US Criminal Code Related to Killing of Moise

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States will investigate potential breaches of its criminal law related to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the US Department of Justice has said.

According to spokesman Anthony Coley, the department and other US agencies are assisting the Haitian police in the investigation.

"The department will also investigate whether there were any violations of U.S. criminal law in connection with this matter," Coley said in a statement.

Moise was shot dead at his private residence last week. His wife suffered an abdominal injury during the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment.

CNN reported earlier that several detained suspects had worked as US law enforcement informants in the past.