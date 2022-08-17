UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept. To Monitor Alaska Election For Compliance With Voting Rights Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Justice Dept. to Monitor Alaska Election for Compliance With Voting Rights Laws

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The US Justice Department said it will monitor certain jurisdictions in Tuesday's Alaska Primary election to ensure that the state complies with minority language accessibility laws.

The general election in Alaska is being conducted for the first time by using ranked-choice voting, a change some civil rights groups have said could pose a challenge in a state that has 20 distinct languages.

"The Justice Department announced today that it will monitor the Aug. 16, 2022, Federal primary election in certain jurisdictions in the State of Alaska to ensure compliance with the minority language accessibility requirements of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the disability accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990," the release said.

The department said it will specifically monitor the Municipality of Anchorage, City and Borough of Juneau and Bethel, Dillingham, and Kusilvak Census Areas, all of which have large indgieouns populations per capita.

Alaska, in addition to the ranked-choice system for voting, will also take advantage of a new open primary system that was first used in a special House primary in June.

Several candidates are vying for the state's single House seat which is open since the death of Congressman Don Young. Alaska's new election system and process was approved by voters in a 2020 ballot initiative and changes the way the state operates primary and general elections.

In primary contests, voters have the option to choose from all the candidates in a race, regardless of party affiliations. Each voter will select just one candidate, but the four who receive the most votes will appear on the general ballot in November.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, a three-term incumbent, is being challenged by Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican attorney who is endorsed by former US President Donald Trump. It is expected that under the voting system, both candidates will advance to the midterm elections in November.

Related Topics

Election Minority Trump Young Dillingham Bethel Juneau Anchorage June November 2020 All From Race Election 2018

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

47 minutes ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

47 minutes ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

49 minutes ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

49 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

49 minutes ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.