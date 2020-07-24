UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. To Probe Conduct Of Federal Forces In Portland, DC - Inspector General

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Justice Dept. to Probe Conduct of Federal Forces in Portland, DC - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice is launching an inquiry into allegations concerning the use of force by Federal forces during protests in the cities of Washington, DC and Portland, Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced on Thursday.

"In response to Congressional requests, complaints received by the OIG, and a referral from the US Attorney in Oregon, the DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has opened an investigation into use of force allegations involving DOJ law enforcement personnel in Portland, Oregon in July 2020" Horowitz said.

The OIG will coordinate its investigation with the Department of Homeland Security OIG, he added.

"In addition, in response to requests from Members of Congress and members of the public, the DOJ OIG is initiating a review to examine the DOJ's and its law enforcement components' roles and responsibilities in responding to protest activity and civil unrest in Washington, DC, and in Portland, Oregon over the prior two months," Horowitz said.

The review will include examining the training and instruction provided to Justice Department law enforcement personnel; compliance with identification requirements, rules of engagement and legal authorities; and adherence to department policies regarding the use of less-lethal munitions, chemical agents, and other uses of force, he said.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Washington, Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Dozens of reporters have been injured by law enforcement officers while reporting on the unrest in Washington and Portland, including Sputnik's Nicole Roussell, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiev, Channel One correspondent Yulia Olkhovskaya and Channel One camerman Vyacheslav Arkhipov.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Washington Portland Man George May July Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

10 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

40 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan elected to lead Economic and Social Counc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.