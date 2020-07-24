US Justice Dept. to Probe Conduct of Federal Forces in Portland, DC - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice is launching an inquiry into allegations concerning the use of force by Federal forces during protests in the cities of Washington, DC and Portland, Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced on Thursday.

"In response to Congressional requests, complaints received by the OIG, and a referral from the US Attorney in Oregon, the DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has opened an investigation into use of force allegations involving DOJ law enforcement personnel in Portland, Oregon in July 2020" Horowitz said.

The OIG will coordinate its investigation with the Department of Homeland Security OIG, he added.

"In addition, in response to requests from Members of Congress and members of the public, the DOJ OIG is initiating a review to examine the DOJ's and its law enforcement components' roles and responsibilities in responding to protest activity and civil unrest in Washington, DC, and in Portland, Oregon over the prior two months," Horowitz said.

The review will include examining the training and instruction provided to Justice Department law enforcement personnel; compliance with identification requirements, rules of engagement and legal authorities; and adherence to department policies regarding the use of less-lethal munitions, chemical agents, and other uses of force, he said.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Washington, Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Dozens of reporters have been injured by law enforcement officers while reporting on the unrest in Washington and Portland, including Sputnik's Nicole Roussell, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiev, Channel One correspondent Yulia Olkhovskaya and Channel One camerman Vyacheslav Arkhipov.